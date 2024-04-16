CM Revanth Reddy is an honest cheater: KTR

Hyderabad: Alleging that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the past has said that people liked to be cheated, the BRS working president KTR commented that the Chief Minister has again cheated honestly but it was not his fault as it was their fault. He challenged Revanth Reddy to answer whether he is a representative of BJP or Congress.

Speaking at the booth level leaders' meeting of Adilabad Parliament Constituency, he said that four months ago, KCR announced Atram Sakku as the candidate. He said that when we lost power, some people shifted loyalties but Atram Sakku did not succumb to any temptation. He expressed his grief that those who had held ministerial posts and big posts joined other parties when BRS lost recent polls. Atram Sakku was praised for being with the party even in difficult times.

He criticized the Congress party for coming to power by showing cynicism. Revanth Reddy became the Chief Minister by talking about loan waiver, farmer assurance and Rs.4 thousand pension. He criticized Revanth Reddy who initially said that he would waive the loan on December 9, but now he has changed his word to do it before August 15. He said that guarantees will be implemented in 100 days and ignored it. He complained that the new postponement was taken because of the fear that the farmers would burn a stick in the elections. “If farmers want loan waiver, women want Rs.2500 for women, old people wants pension of Rs.4000 pension; BRS has to win,” he said. Otherwise these schemes will be scrapped. KTR said that his government has given Rythu Bandhu to the farmers without asking them. Now if we ask about Rythu Bandhu, it is ironic to criticise. He called on the Congress to come to its senses with a vote as if the farmers had been slapped.

He said that when the Congress came, there was a famine. “It reminds me of the old days. We have failed to tell people about the good works we have done. He said that they could not even reverse the poisonous propaganda against us...that's why we lost the assembly elections. He said that this Lok Sabha election is about the future of all of us...the future of the party. He said that people are very angry with Congress and BJP. He expressed confidence that if he works hard, BRS will definitely win in Adilabad. We want to explain the frauds of BJP and Congress to the people.”

He criticized that Congress leaders are either in the sky or in the underworld. He said that the salaries of the government employees have been delayed and they have gone away from us. He said that due to financial difficulties due to Corona, the wages were delayed a bit. He reminded that KCR made Thandas into Panchayats and gave 6% reservation. He said that the Congress government, which was shot dead in Indravelli, shamelessly came to Indravelli and tried to deceive the tribals.

Bewakoof people say that BJP is B team

Some Bewakoof people expressed anger that they are talking about BRS as B team of BJP. But it should be remembered that BRS candidates defeated people like Eatala Rajender, Dharmapuri Arvind and Bandi Sanjay in the assembly elections. BJP MPs are saying that they will change the constitution if they get two-thirds majority, so he asked everyone to think. He said that the Modi government has cut off public sector institutions. Why should you vote for the BJP which will not give anything to Telangana, he asked.

They say that BJP people call Jaishreeram whatever... But Ram is God, He does not belong to any party. He made harsh comments that we have no panchayat with Ram...but let us trample the BJP which does not give a penny to Telangana.