CM Revanth Reddy Lauded For Support on SC Classification Issue

Gadwal: The Supreme Court's recent verdict granting states the authority on Scheduled Caste (SC) classification has been met with widespread acclaim, particularly within the Madiga community. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy received heartfelt thanks for his unwavering support of the Madigas.

Former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary, Dr. S. A. Sampath Kumar, extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Reddy, who has consistently advocated for the rights of the Madigas. Dr. Sampath Kumar also conveyed his congratulations to the entire Madiga community and its sub-castes across Telangana.

Reflecting on the Congress Party's historical efforts, Dr. Sampath Kumar highlighted the establishment of the Kusumaiah Commission, which was formed to find a permanent solution to the classification issue. The commission thoroughly examined the status and classification results of the Madigas and submitted its report to the central government.

During the last assembly elections, Dr. Sampath Kumar championed the cause of the Madigas, urging the state government to exert pressure on the central government for resolving the classification issue. At that time, Revanth Reddy, who was then a fellow legislator, stood in solidarity with Dr. Sampath Kumar. Their efforts led to their suspension from the assembly, underscoring their commitment to the cause.

In light of the Supreme Court's decision, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced in the assembly that the upcoming notification would adhere to the Court's directions, affirming the state's commitment to the SC classification issue. Dr. Sampath Kumar, expressing his joy, extended his heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Reddy on behalf of the entire Madiga community for his steadfast support.

The recent developments have brought a sense of hope and optimism among the Madigas, who see this as a significant step towards achieving their long-standing demand for proper classification and representation.