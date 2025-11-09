CM Revanth Reddy lauds stalwart leaders in united AP for Hyderabad's development

In a recent 'Meet the Press' event hosted by the Hyderabad Press Club, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lauded the developmental policies of Andhra Pradesh current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and former chief minister of United Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy, asserting that their legacy continues to shape the state's progress.

Reddy highlighted the significant advancements in the IT and pharmaceutical sectors, noting that Hyderabad has emerged as a hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and data centres. He credited Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy for laying the groundwork for the city's thriving IT industry, which he described as vital for its development.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the importance of key infrastructure projects such as Shamshabad Airport and the Outer Ring Road, both initiated during the tenure of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. He remarked that the decisions made by Congress leaders have created a foundation for Hyderabad's growth as a knowledge city, attracting many central institutions during their time in power.

"Seventy percent of the institutions that are vital on a global scale are based in Hyderabad," Reddy stated. "The period from 2004 to 2014 saw concerted efforts by Congress governments at both the state and national levels, which greatly contributed to the city's development." He concluded by emphasising that the Congress leadership not only focused on development but also made significant contributions to welfare initiatives.