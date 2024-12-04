CM Revanth Reddy Launches Projects Worth Rs 5,827 Crore

Hyderabad is set to undergo a major transformation with initiatives aimed at elevating the city to international standards. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated development projects worth Rs 5,827 crore during the "Hyderabad Rising" event held at Necklace Road's HMDA Grounds.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, and Ponnam Prabhakar participated in the event, where the CM virtually launched several key projects:

- H-CITI PHASE-1: Administrative approvals granted for Rs 3,446 crore worth of development works under GHMC.

- ROAD BEAUTIFICATION: Rs 150 crore allocated for beautifying roads and junctions.

- FLOOD MANAGEMENT: Rs 17 crore sanctioned for rainwater conservation and flood mitigation.

- SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANTS: Rs 669 crore invested in HMWSSB-led sewage treatment plants.

- WATER SUPPLY: 19 reservoirs costing Rs 45 crore to ensure improved drinking water supply around the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

- ROAD DEVELOPMENT: Rs 1,500 crore package for road upgrades under HRDCL, including pending projects.

- AI-POWERED ONLINE APPROVALS: New software for building and layout approvals to be implemented by February 2025.