CM Revanth Reddy meets Vemula’s mother

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Rohith’s mother, Radhika Vemula, his brother Raja Vemula, as well as the student leaders and teachers who were part of the 2016 ‘Justice for Rohith Vemula’ campaign at his residence.

Following massive public outrage, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had called a closed door meeting with Rohith’s family and University of Hyderabad students. After the meeting, the students informed the media that the closure report filed by the Telangana police would be rendered invalid. They said that the Chief Minister has assured them of a thorough and impartial inquiry into the case.

Speaking to the media, Radhika Vemula said, “If the police had claimed that Rohith was not a Dalit, then they should be able to bring back my son. By saying he is not a Dalit, they are killing my son again.” She added that the investigation conducted in 2018 was submitted only now before the court.

Demanding a fair reinvestigation into Rohith’s death, she added, “We have met the Chief Minister. He has promised a fair probe. We are happy with the statement of the Congress government.”