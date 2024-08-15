CM Revanth Reddy Optimistic About Talks with Naidu

On Independence Day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed hope for a positive outcome from recent discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking at the Golconda Fort, Reddy highlighted ongoing issues related to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, including the division of assets and the sharing of Krishna and Godavari river waters, which have been unresolved for a decade.

Reddy emphasised that his government is committed to addressing these issues while fostering good relations with neighbouring states and the central government. Reflecting on the past decade, he noted that his administration has worked hard to restore freedom and create a more transparent and responsive government.

Among the government’s recent achievements, Reddy mentioned the implementation of two major promises: free bus travel for women, which has saved Rs. 2,619 crore, and an increase in health insurance coverage under Rajiv Arogyasri from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh. He also announced the upcoming distribution of digital health profile cards and the success of the Rs. 500 gas cylinder scheme and the Gruha Jyoti scheme, which provides free electricity to millions of households.

In housing, the government aims to build 4.5 lakh houses this year and provide Rs. 5 lakh in assistance for home construction. Additionally, Rs. 72,659 crore has been allocated to agriculture, including a waiver of up to Rs. 2 lakh in farm loans and a Rs. 500 bonus for fine paddy varieties.

Reddy also outlined plans for educational reforms, including the formation of the Vidya Commission and upgrades to Anganwadi centres. The new Young India Skills University, chaired by Anand Mahindra, is set to enhance skill development and job opportunities.

The Indira Mahila Shakti scheme is designed to empower 63 lakh women as entrepreneurs, with Rs. 1 lakh crore in financial assistance and support for women’s groups. A loan insurance scheme under this initiative will cover loans up to Rs. 2 lakh in case of a group member’s death.