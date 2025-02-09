CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Baba Amte on His Death Anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tribute to renowned social reformer Muralidhar Devdas Amte, popularly known as Baba Amte, on his death anniversary.

Honoring the legacy of the humanitarian, the Chief Minister highlighted Baba Amte’s tireless efforts in serving leprosy patients at Anandwan Ashram. He praised Amte’s dedication to uplifting marginalized communities and his commitment to social justice.

Revanth Reddy also recalled Baba Amte’s close association with Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle. He emphasized that Amte remained devoted to Gandhian principles throughout his life, striving for the welfare of the underprivileged.

Baba Amte’s contributions to society continue to inspire generations, the Chief Minister noted, urging people to uphold his values of compassion and service.