  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Gaddar on His Death Anniversary

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Gaddar on His Death Anniversary
x
Highlights

On the anniversary of the death of celebrated singer and activist Gaddar, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes, recognizing Gaddar's immense contributions to the Telangana movement.

On the anniversary of the death of celebrated singer and activist Gaddar, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes, recognizing Gaddar's immense contributions to the Telangana movement. The CM described Gaddar as a pivotal figure in the fight for a separate Telangana state, stating.

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted Gaddar's significant role in the Telangana movement and his involvement in the formation of various organizations, such as the Telangana Jana Samithi and Telangana Jana Sabha, which aimed to bring awareness and support to the cause.

Renowned as the "people's battleship," Gaddar transformed music into a powerful instrument for social change. In recognition of his exceptional cultural and literary contributions, the government has renamed the Nandi Awards to Gaddar Awards, further immortalizing his legacy.

The Chief Minister reminisced about his close relationship with Gaddar, emphasizing the lasting impact of the artist's work on the people's struggle for their rights.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X