CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Kaloji Narayana Rao on His Jayanti

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Kaloji Narayana Rao on His Jayanti
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to the renowned freedom fighter, people's poet, and Padma Vibhushan awardee, the late Kaloji Narayana Rao, on his birth anniversary.

Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his joy over celebrating *Telangana Bhasha Dinotsavam* (Telangana Language Day) in honor of Kaloji. He extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of Telangana, noting the significance of remembering Kaloji's contributions to the state and its language.




