Live
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Kaloji Narayana Rao on His Jayanti
Highlights
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to the renowned freedom fighter, people's poet, and Padma Vibhushan awardee, the late Kaloji Narayana Rao, on his birth anniversary.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to the renowned freedom fighter, people's poet, and Padma Vibhushan awardee, the late Kaloji Narayana Rao, on his birth anniversary.
Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his joy over celebrating *Telangana Bhasha Dinotsavam* (Telangana Language Day) in honor of Kaloji. He extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of Telangana, noting the significance of remembering Kaloji's contributions to the state and its language.
