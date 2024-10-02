CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary

Live
Just In
Hyderabad: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation. Remembering Gandhi's immense contributions to India’s freedom struggle, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of non-violence as Gandhi's most powerful weapon.
Revanth Reddy acknowledged that Gandhi’s principles of truth and righteousness served as guiding forces during the independence movement. He also reminded citizens that Gandhi’s birth anniversary is observed globally as International Day of Non-Violence, honoring his legacy of peace and satyagraha.
The Chief Minister’s tribute comes as the nation celebrates Gandhi Jayanti, reflecting on the enduring relevance of his ideals in today's world.