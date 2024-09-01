CM Revanth Reddy Praises Employees for Dedicated Service Amid Heavy Rains

Live
Despite the heavy rains and flooding causing significant challenges across the state, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has praised the government employees and staff for their tireless efforts in providing emergency services to the public.
The Chief Minister shared several photos of staff involved in electricity restoration work, showing their commitment amidst difficult conditions. He stated on X, "I commend the dedication of the electricity department employees and staff, police, and municipal workers, who are risking their lives amidst broken tree branches in heavy rain to bring light to the state. Their unwavering service is truly admirable."
The government's swift response to the challenges posed by the severe weather conditions has been crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of the state's residents.