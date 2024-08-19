CM Revanth Reddy Reassures Women's Welfare on Raksha Bandhan

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his warm greetings to the people of the state. He said that Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of bond of attachment with responsibility to protect each other.

In his message, the Chief Minister stated the government's unwavering commitment to the welfare, protection, and empowerment of women across the state. He assured that the “government is the public's” and would always stand by the sisters of the community, ensuring their safety and well-being. He reaffirmed that his administration would continue to prioritise the needs and rights of women, with no compromise on their protection and empowerment.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated joyously all over India today, reiterating the oaths of protection towards women.