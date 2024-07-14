CM Revanth Reddy to distribute safety kits to toddy tappers today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would launch the “Katamaiah Raksha” scheme under which the government would distribute safety kits to the Toddy Tapper in the Goud community in the state on Sunday. After the launch of the scheme, the CM would participate in the community lunch with the beneficiaries.

The government would provide the kits to the toddy tappers who climb the palm trees to extract toddy and other consumable substances. Government has decided to distribute Katamaiah Raksha Kits to all toddy tappers through the Telangana State BC Corporation. It came to the light that toddy tappers were losing their lives and some received fatal injuries while climbing the trees. The new kits will help them to protect from falling trees.

A private company has developed the safety kits in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad. These kits are being designed so that the workers can climb trees by using ropes easily. The latest technology which has been used in the devices will prevent accidental fall down from the palm trees. Each kit contains a total of 6 devices -rope, clips, handles, sling bag and leg loop. The kits are user-friendly, similar to the traditional kits currently used by the workers.