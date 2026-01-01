CM Revanth Reddy to hold meeting with Congress leaders to address water allocations and BRS allegations

A significant Congress meeting is set to take place today at 4 PM at Praja Bhavan, chaired by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The agenda will focus on the allegations put forth by the BRS party and matters concerning water allocations.

Numerous party officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, corporation chairmen, and senior leaders, have received invitations to attend the meeting.

Key topics for discussion will include the allocation of water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers, as well as the allegations raised by the BRS. Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy is slated to deliver a PowerPoint presentation detailing water allocations. Additionally, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will provide an overview to attendees regarding water allocations from the Krishna-Godavari rivers since 2014, along with an analysis of agreements made during the previous BRS government. This meeting serves as a precursor to the anticipated discussions in the Assembly tomorrow regarding water allocation issues.