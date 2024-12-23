CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Review Meeting with Senior Officials Today

Today, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will conduct a crucial review meeting with senior officials to assess the progress of key government initiatives. The meeting will focus on two major projects: the Bhudha Bharati (Bhoomi Bharathi) land program and the Indiramma Housing scheme.

The CM is expected to discuss the current status, challenges, and future plans for these projects aimed at land distribution and affordable housing for marginalized communities. The review is anticipated to set the direction for further progress in these areas and ensure the effective implementation of the schemes.