  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Review Meeting with Senior Officials Today

CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Review Meeting with Senior Officials Today
x
Highlights

Today, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will conduct a crucial review meeting with senior officials to assess the progress of key government initiatives.

Today, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will conduct a crucial review meeting with senior officials to assess the progress of key government initiatives. The meeting will focus on two major projects: the Bhudha Bharati (Bhoomi Bharathi) land program and the Indiramma Housing scheme.

The CM is expected to discuss the current status, challenges, and future plans for these projects aimed at land distribution and affordable housing for marginalized communities. The review is anticipated to set the direction for further progress in these areas and ensure the effective implementation of the schemes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick