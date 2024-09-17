  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy to Lead State's Prajapalana Day Celebrations Today

CM Revanth Reddy to Lead States Prajapalana Day Celebrations Today
x
Highlights

The Telangana government is set to observe Prajapalana Day today, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy leading the events.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to observe Prajapalana Day today, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy leading the events. As part of the celebrations, CM Revanth will pay tribute to the martyrs at Gun Park this morning.

Following this, he is scheduled to hoist the national flag at 10 AM at Public Gardens.

The event, organized by the state government, highlights the commitment to public governance and pays homage to those who sacrificed their lives. The Prajapalana Day celebrations are expected to draw significant participation from the public and government officials.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick