CM Revanth Reddy to Lead State's Prajapalana Day Celebrations Today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to observe Prajapalana Day today, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy leading the events. As part of the celebrations, CM Revanth will pay tribute to the martyrs at Gun Park this morning.

Following this, he is scheduled to hoist the national flag at 10 AM at Public Gardens.

The event, organized by the state government, highlights the commitment to public governance and pays homage to those who sacrificed their lives. The Prajapalana Day celebrations are expected to draw significant participation from the public and government officials.