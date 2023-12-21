Live
- Vinod Film Academy celebrates grand third anniversary
- IND W v AUS W: Shafali, Smriti hammer Australia after Pooja, Sneh bowl them out for 219
- Congress says 'Sunburn' promotes drugs culture in Goa
- Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ hits the sets in Udupi
- Markets likely to move in a range
- Nitish Kumar likely to remove Lalan Singh as JD-U President, take over post himself
- Terrorists ambush army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch
- Rise in oil prices can hinder market rally of last 2 months
- Munawar, Ayesha’s chemistry, captaincy task steal the show
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ayesha gives Munawar a haircut
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy to participate in CWC meet in Delhi today
Along with the party high command, chief ministers and key leaders of the Congress-ruled states will attend this meeting
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is going to Delhi on Thursday. He will participate in the crucial Congress Working Committee meeting to be held in Delhi. Along with the party high command, chief ministers and key leaders of the Congress-ruled states will attend this meeting.
In this meeting, the general elections to be held in 2024 will be discussed mainly. They are going to discuss about the parliamentary elections and the strategies to be followed. A review will be conducted on the results of the recently held 5 state elections.
Allotment of MP seats and alliances in the Parliament elections will be discussed. CWC meeting will be held at AICC office at 3 pm. Revanth Reddy, who won the Congress party in Telangana, will be a special attraction in this meeting.
Along with CM Revanth from Telangana, state affairs in-charge Manik Rao Thakre, Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha and AICC secretary Vamsichand Reddy will participate in the CWC meeting. Actually Revanth Reddy wanted to hold a conference with the District Collectors on Thursday. However, this programme was postponed due to the visit to Delhi.