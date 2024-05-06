PM Modi receives warm welcome from alliance leaders in Rajahmundry

In a show of unity and collaboration ahead of the AP Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special appearance at the joint campaign event organized by TDP, Janasena, and BJP in Rajahmundry. The event, known as the Prajagalam Sabha, saw leaders from different political parties coming together to rally support for their respective candidates.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by TDP Leader Nara Lokesh, who covered him with a shawl. Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan also extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister, showcasing a spirit of camaraderie among the alliance leaders.



An interesting scene unfolded on the stage, where Pawan Kalyan attempted to bow at Modi's feet as a sign of respect. However, the Prime Minister graciously refused the gesture and instead, embraced Pawan in a warm hug. This spontaneous moment of unity and mutual respect between the leaders of BJP and Janasena was met with joy and appreciation by their supporters present at the event.



The joint campaign event marked a significant step towards fostering collaboration and solidarity among the political parties in their quest to secure victory in the upcoming AP Elections. With the elections drawing near, the alliance leaders are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to garner support and emerge victorious in Andhra Pradesh.

