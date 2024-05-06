Live
- BCs are not Backward, they are the Backbone, says MLA Candidate BS Maqbool"
- YCP Leaders and Youth Join TDP in Visakhapatnam
- NDA Candidate Julakanti Brahma Reddy Promises Special Act for Protection of BCs"
- The Drone Chronicles
- Kavali Constituency MLA Candidate Dagumati Venkata Krishnareddy seeks votes for Development
- FIR Registered Against BJP Leaders For Allegedly Inciting Communal Discord In Karnataka
- Key Highlights Of Lok Sabha Phase 3 Elections In Madhya Pradesh
- Live Update: NDA government will be formed in AP, Delhi PM
- Kutagula villagers show love and support for YSR Congress leaders during election campaign
- NDA MLA Candidate's Wife Campaigns in Visakha South Constituency
Just In
Youth of Visakha District South constituency join Jana Sena
In a show of solidarity and support for Janasena Party’s joint candidate Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav, the youth of Visakha District South constituency’s 39th Ward, Thomson Street gathered to join in a Jana Sena.
In a show of solidarity and support for Janasena Party’s joint candidate Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav, the youth of Visakha District South constituency’s 39th Ward, Thomson Street gathered to join in a Jana Sena.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from youth members including Ravi Teja, Karthik, Sai, Surya, Veerababu, Damu, Jagadish, Tarun, and many others. They expressed their commitment to working towards the welfare of the constituency and ensuring a victory for Vamsikrishna in the upcoming elections.
Speaking at the event, Vamsikrishna highlighted the importance of youth engagement in political processes and affirmed his dedication to the development and progress of the constituency. He criticized his opponent Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar for using the youth as mere vote banks, while assuring that his focus is on their empowerment and well-being.
The enthusiastic support and turnout at the Janasena Teertham event signal a strong backing for Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav in the constituency, with the youth pledging to work towards his victory with overwhelming majority in the upcoming elections.