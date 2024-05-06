Youth of Visakha District South constituency join Jana Sena

In a show of solidarity and support for Janasena Party’s joint candidate Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav, the youth of Visakha District South constituency’s 39th Ward, Thomson Street gathered to join in a Jana Sena.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from youth members including Ravi Teja, Karthik, Sai, Surya, Veerababu, Damu, Jagadish, Tarun, and many others. They expressed their commitment to working towards the welfare of the constituency and ensuring a victory for Vamsikrishna in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the event, Vamsikrishna highlighted the importance of youth engagement in political processes and affirmed his dedication to the development and progress of the constituency. He criticized his opponent Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar for using the youth as mere vote banks, while assuring that his focus is on their empowerment and well-being.

The enthusiastic support and turnout at the Janasena Teertham event signal a strong backing for Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav in the constituency, with the youth pledging to work towards his victory with overwhelming majority in the upcoming elections.