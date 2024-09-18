  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy to unveil MSME policy today

CM Revanth Reddy to unveil MSME policy today
x
Highlights

The Telangana government is set to unveil the MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) policy on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to unveil the MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) policy on Wednesday. The objective of the new policy is to give a big push to the aspiring entrepreneurs in the state and to create a new platform for these enterprises to grow fast with backing from the State.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to Industries Jayesh Ranjan, and director of industries G Malsur will attend the release of the MSME policy. The government has invited MSME bodies, entrepreneurs in the MSME space, and others for the launch event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick