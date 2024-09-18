CM Revanth Reddy to unveil MSME policy today

Live
Just In
Highlights
The Telangana government is set to unveil the MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) policy on Wednesday.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to unveil the MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) policy on Wednesday. The objective of the new policy is to give a big push to the aspiring entrepreneurs in the state and to create a new platform for these enterprises to grow fast with backing from the State.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to Industries Jayesh Ranjan, and director of industries G Malsur will attend the release of the MSME policy. The government has invited MSME bodies, entrepreneurs in the MSME space, and others for the launch event.
