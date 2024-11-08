CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Yadagirigutta and Undertake Foot March for Musi River Revitalization

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will visit Yadagirigutta today morning to offer prayers at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. Following the temple visit, the CM will undertake a foot march as part of the "Musi River Revitalization" initiative, walking from Sangem to Bhimalingam along the river's right bank.

The Chief Minister will depart from Begumpet in Hyderabad by helicopter early in the morning and will participate in pooja ceremonies at the Yadagirigutta temple. Afterward, he will hold a review meeting on temple development activities with the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority.

Subsequently, CM Revanth Reddy will begin the foot march from Sangem, covering a distance of approximately 2.5 kilometers along the right bank of the Musi River to Bhimalingam. The march is aimed at raising public awareness about the need for river conservation and revitalization efforts.

Following the foot march, the Chief Minister will continue the journey along the Dharmareddypalli Canal, proceeding to the Sangem-Nagireddipalli road. There, he will address local residents from the "Musi River Revitalization Sankalpa Rath," emphasizing the government's commitment to restoring and maintaining the river's health and cleanliness.

After the event, the Chief Minister will return to Hyderabad.