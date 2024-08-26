CM Revanth Reddy Took Part in Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham Program

Hyderabad: Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy took part in the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham program, which was held to support aspiring civil servants. The event was organised to provide guidance and encouragement to students who are preparing for competitive exams like the civil services.

During the event, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke about the importance of education and the need for more young people to join public services to bring positive changes in society. He explained the government's commitment to providing resources and opportunities for students to achieve their goals.

The Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham program aims to offer coaching and mentoring to students from various backgrounds, especially those from underprivileged communities, to help them prepare for civil service exams. The initiative seeks to create a level playing field by giving these students access to quality education and resources.

Chief Minister Reddy also interacted with the students and encouraged them to work hard and stay focused on their dreams. He assured them that the government would continue to support initiatives that empower the youth and create opportunities for their growth and success.

The event was attended by several government officials, educators, and students, all of whom appreciated the Chief Minister's efforts to promote education and equal opportunities for all. The program reflects the government's dedication to fostering a new generation of leaders who are committed to public service and social development.

The Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham program is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of many young aspirants, helping them realise their potential and contribute to the progress of the state and the country.