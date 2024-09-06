CM Revanth Reddy Urges Immediate Central Aid for Telangana Flood Victims

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called on the central government to provide immediate assistance to the flood-affected regions of the state. In a meeting with Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, CM Reddy highlighted the extensive damage caused by the recent heavy rains and floods in Telangana, estimating losses at ₹5,438 crore based on initial assessments. He warned that the total damage could rise as more information becomes available.

During the meeting, held at the Secretariat and attended by key state officials including Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers Thummala Nageshwar Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, CM Reddy stressed the need for fair allocation of central relief funds to Telangana, on par with neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister emphasized that while the state government's swift response had minimized loss of life, the material and infrastructural damage was extensive. He shared details of the affected villages through a presentation and noted the ongoing hardships faced by flood victims. To provide some relief, the state has already begun distributing ₹10,000 to each affected family.

Additionally, CM Reddy urged the central government to relax the current guidelines for the use of disaster relief funds. He requested that Telangana be allowed to utilize National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) resources for permanent restoration work, even if 100% of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has not yet been exhausted, a rule currently in place.