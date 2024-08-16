CM Revanth Reddy Wishes "Telangana Mahalakshmulu" on Varalakshmi Vratam

Hyderabad: On the sacred occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to the women of Telangana, affectionately referring to them as “Mahalakshmi”.

In a message to the people, the CM expressed his hopes for the blessings of Goddess Varalakshmi to be bestowed upon every household in the state. He emphasized the importance of the festival, which is celebrated with great devotion by married women who pray for the well-being and prosperity of their families.

Varalakshmi Vratam is a cherished festival in South India, where women perform rituals to seek the goddess's blessings for their families, particularly for their husbands.