CM Revanth sets deadline for completion of pending irrigation projects

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked the officials to complete the irrigation projects on a priority basis. The Irrigation authorities have been asked to take up the construction of the projects on the first priority which provides irrigation facilities and create new ayacut in six months.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to speed up the works of the projects which are to be completed in the next two years. He observed that there is no use of spending money on the projects which take five to six years for completion.

Revanth Reddy also ordered the state Finance department to ensure that there is no difficulty in funding the important projects taken up in the Godavari basin and the Krishna basin and pay the bills through green channel .

To ensure the speed of the land acquisition, the Chief Minister suggested to hold a joint meeting of Revenue, Irrigation and other related wings and prepare an action plan based the decisions taken in the meeting immediately.

The CM held a review on pending irrigation projects in the state and gave directions to the officials to complete the land acquisition before taking up the project works and ensure no land problem arises in the middle of the works. The officials have been asked to adopt humane approach and hold a meeting with land owners before acquiring the lands.

The CM also instructed the authorities to study the mechanism adopted by other states in the removal of silt from

major and medium projects in the state before adopting the national policy on silt removal.