CM Revanth to launch Indiramma Housing Scheme on March 11

Hyderabad: Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday said CM A Revanth Reddy would launch the fifth guarantee---the Indiramma Housing Scheme---on March 11 at Bhadrachalam. He said Indiramma ‘rajyam’ was not only to give promises, but also to implement every promise given, especially for the poor. ‘Owning a house is a dream; once that is fulfilled, it will be a festival for the poor. He said it was the government’s duty to provide support to the poor. But the previous rulers in nine and a half years had neglected this duty and used the government only for their political needs’. Reddy said, “under the Indiramma Housing scheme, the government was giving house-sites to the landless poor and a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to those who possesses a house-site.

He said necessary activities had started for providing Rs 5 lakh. The minister held discussions on Indiramma Housing with the State Housing Corporation officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday. He revealed that in the first installment, 3,500 houses were being sanctioned for each constituency this year. Reddy said the Housing Corporation, district collectors and municipal commissioners would supervise the housing scheme. In the first phase, Rs 5 lakh would be sanctioned for construction of houses for those who have their own land. The houses should be built not less than 400sft; must have a hall, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. He said houses would be sanctioned in the name of women; the beneficiaries would be selected based on food security cards after examining the applications received. He instructed officials to release the guidelines related to house construction immediately.