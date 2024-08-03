CM Revanth unveils vision for transforming city into modern megalopolis

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced a slew of development works in the city and as part of this, the new Osmania Hospital Building would come up at 30 acres of land at police quarters in Goshamahal area in the city, a new suspension bridge on the Mir Alam Tank and others.

The Chief Minister was replying to a Short Discussion on ‘Activities for Sustainable Urban Development in Hyderabad Metro City’ in the Assembly on Friday. The chief minister unveiled his plans of making Hyderabad a great city through his plans of HYDRAA.

New Osmania Hospital building at Goshamahal

Revanth Reddy said that the government while saving the old heritage building would take up construction of a new hospital building in Goshamahal area. He said that within 15 to 20 days he would visit the place and ensure the Police Quarters at Goshamahal is removed. The new building will come on 30 acres of land.

Restaurants, hotels to remain open till 1 am

The Chief Minister said that the government would allow the restaurants and hotels in the city including in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda to be kept open till 1 am. However, the liquor shops will not be allowed to keep open beyond their prescribed time. “I will close liquor shops but not the restaurants. We are not going to do cosmetic policing but concrete policing. The law and order should be under control. Rowdies should be suppressed. All should support in law and order and we will make Hyderabad a top city in the world. I can’t make tall claims like making an Old city as Istanbul,” said Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad Eye on lines of London Eye, Suspension Bridge at Mir Alam Tank

The Chief Minister said that a 2.6 km long Suspension Bridge would come up at Mir Alam Tank. The project report would be out within 30 days. The bridge would come up between the Bengaluru Highway to PVNR Expressway. On the lines of London Eye, there will be a ‘Hyderabad Eye’ type of tower. “Our thought is to bring beauty to the real city that is the Old City,” he said.

He alleged that the former CM had done nothing special for the city except for Secretariat to go to office and Pragathi Bhavan for his residence. He has demolished the mosques and temples and now he is out of power, he added.

HYDRAA with a great intention

The Chief Minister said that HYDRAA was brought with great intention. The planning was for the core urban region where clusters and satellite, regional ring roads would come up. “HYDRAA would be of 2,000 sq km. There are many gram panchayats, municipalities beyond ORR and there is no watch on illegal constructions, encroachments, facilities. The city should be developed as an international city and reforms were brought in this regard. Disaster management will be pressed in the field in case of disasters like heavy rains,” he said.

‘We know the big fish behind drug racket’

The CM said that the government has details of big people involved in drug rackets. “We will discuss this issue when the opposition members are present. We have everyone's data, we are in government and in responsible posts hence we are not thinking of making it public,” said Revanth.

KCR gave water to Gajwel from Cong-made project

Revanth said that BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao brought water to Gajwel from the Sripad Rao Yellampally project, and that he had got water from the main trunk of the project.