CM should step down for violating Constitution: Ponnala
Hyderabad: BRS leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Friday demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to step down for violating the constitution by encouraging defections by visiting the MLAs.
The BRS leader said that Revanth Reddy had taken oath three times, once while contesting through affidavit, second as MLA and third as the Chief Minister. Revanth Reddy is personally visiting the constituencies of BRS party MLAs and convincing them to join the Congress party.
This behavior, according to the BRS leader, necessitates the dismissal of CM Revanth Reddy from his position as both Chief Minister and public representative. “We demand his resignation as CM and if not we urge the President of India to dismiss him as CM,” he asserted.
