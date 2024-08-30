CM to open Nalgonda Govt Medical College on Sep 12

Live
Nalgonda: Minister for R&B Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that on September 12, the Nalgonda Government Medical College will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
On Thursday, speaking after laying a foundation stone for a school building, he urged students to set a goal and strive to achieve it. He stated that a Skill University would be established in the State with Rs 350 crores to develop the skills of educated students. “A Skill Development Center is being constructed in the district headquarters with Rs 20 crores,” he said. Additional Collector J Srinivas, DEO Bikshapati, Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy, Vice Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh Goud, Prateek Foundation CEO MV Gonareddy, School Headmaster Shankaraiah, Councillor, and others participated.