CM trains guns on BRS decisions

Hyderabad: The very first discussion in the Assembly on motion of thanks to the Governor’s joint address after the Congress party came to power proved to be a lively one with the opposition and ruling party members indulging in heated arguments, and the members of the main opposition BRS rushing to the well on more than one occasion without getting suspended.

The opposition BRS led by former minister K T Rama Rao tried to go aggressive against the ruling party and took several jibes trying to dig into the injustice meted out to the region during the previous regimes in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and made comments on “Indiramma Rajyam,” and how the Congress insulted P V Narasimha Rao after his death.

The ruling party restricted itself to protests over such comments and appealed that the opposition should come with constructive criticism. At one point, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that they don’t want the opposition to be suspended. They want healthy criticism and suggestions.

The BRS at one stage even said they would see how long this government would last. CPI MLA Kunam Sambasiva Rao took objection to such remarks. Replying to the day-long discussions and jibes that took place during the day, the Chief Minister said that the Governor's speech reflected the manifesto which promised six guarantees and the government was committed to implement them. He said the government strictly followed the practice of taking cabinet approval to the Governor's speech as it used to be done in the past and conveyed it to the people through the Governor.

He felt that the opposition appeared to be in a tearing hurry. Congress would be in power for the next 10 years and there would be many more occasions for discussions.

The CM said he would make sure that the opposition parties talk on the six guarantees so that they can understand the importance of the guarantees.

The Chief Minister felt that BRS leaders should have used the House to raise public issues but they disappointed people. This party is limited to family rule and does not believe in democratic practices, he alleged. He recalled how the former Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Balladeer Gaddar and the then minister Eatala Rajender had no entry to Pragathi Bhavan. He felt that it would be better if the opposition restricts itself to the ten year rule of BRS rather than go into the history prior to 2014.