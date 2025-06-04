CM urges all depts to be on high alert

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy put the city police, Traffic, HYDRA and GHMC wings on alert to prevent traffic and other problems during heavy rains in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister also ordered the officials of the four departments to work in coordination and press the emergency wing teams into the service, ensuring they are available round the clock to tackle the situation in the rain hit areas. He inquired about the progress of the water harvesting well works taken up at the identified 141 water logging points in Hyderabad and suggested to take adequate measures to pump out rainwater which enters the harvesting wells by using automatic pumps.

The officials were instructed to take immediate preventive measures as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast in the state. A new system should also be developed at the Command Control Centre to monitor the intensity of rains and floods regularly.

Expediting the completion of pending drainage and desilting works, identification of the problematic areas and preventive measures was also discussed in the meeting. The CM instructed the officials to prepare plans in advance and pay special attention to prevent floods and submergence in the Core Urban Region located inside the Outer Ring Road.

In view of the fast development of the Core Urban Region, CM Revanth Reddy suggested a special policy for the expansion and development of tanks, canals, and roads within the region.