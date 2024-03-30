CM warns BRS leaders: Jail soon for phone tapping involvement

Hyderabad: TPCC President and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned that the responsible leaders in the sensational phone tapping case would be put behind bars in the Charlapally jail soon. The CM’s comments assumed political significance following the recent statements made by BRS working president KT Rama Rao that his BRS government tapped the phones of a few opposition leaders.

Addressing the press in the Telangana Congress head office, Gandhi Bhavan, the CM said that KTR should be ashamed for admitting to phone tapping the leaders during the BRS rule. It seems KTR was in ‘inebriated’ condition while making such comments. The BRS leader will definitely face consequences for making comments openly on phone tapping. He alleged that the previous government created panic among all political parties by phone tapping.

Coming down heavily on the previous BRS government for indulging in unbridled corruption, Revanth said that his government streamlined the governance and paid salaries timely to government employees. His government instilled confidence among all sections, he claimed. He also said that the BRS and BJP conspired to defeat the Congress in the Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha segments. He took a broadside at the BJP candidate from Mahbubnagar, DK Aruna, for not getting national project status for Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation. The BJP leader has no moral right to seek votes from people in the elections. He expressed confidence that Congress will win the MLC seat under the Mahabubnagar local bodies constituency, for which the elections were held recently.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy addressed the Political Affairs Committee Meeting conducted at Gandhi Bhavan, which was attended by State party incharge Deepa Das Munshi and others. He exhorted the leaders to work hard and win the party a majority of seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. He instructed the leaders to make arrangements for the mammoth public meeting organised at Tukkuguda on April 6 in the Greater Hyderabad limits.