CM warns millers against buying paddy from farmers at low prices

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday warned millers and traders of cancelling of their licences if they are found purchasing paddy from farmers at lower prices. He issued this orders to officials to crack down on millers who cheat farmers .

The CM also asked officials to blacklist such millers and traders and to stop custom milling of those who buy paddy at lower prices in market yards. Reddy reviewed paddy procurement with top officials.

Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Information and Public Relations Minister P Srinivas Reddy were present.

The CM said it has come to his notice that traders and millers reduced prices due to moisture content in paddy at some places. He appealed to farmers to dry paddy with higher levels of moisture before bringing it to markets. ‘The moisture content would be high if paddy is transported directly to markets from fields.’ He suggested to farmers to keep paddy dry to get a good price.

Reddy asked officials to make suitable arrangements for drying paddy and also install CCTVs in market yards to prevent theft.

The CM directed collectors of all districts to inspect markets and paddy purchase centres under their jurisdiction and ensure that purchases are made smoothly without any inconvenience to farmers. He instructed officials to provide the Minimum Support Price to paddy and resolve complaints, if any, from farmers instantly.

He ordered State-level officials to monitor paddy procurement on a daily basis. ‘The officials concerned are advised to conduct field visits in as many districts and examine paddy procurement at the ground level.’

Reddy suggested to senior IAS officers, who are assigned the old districts, to monitor drinking water supply and paddy procurement. He instructed officials to make available tarpaulins in all market yards and paddy purchase centres to avoid any problem in case of hailstorm.