CM wishes speedy recovery to Cong leader

Warangal / Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met the Palakurthi Assembly Constituency in-charge Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy at her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on Sunday, and enquired about her health condition.

It may be recalled here that Jhansi sustained a fracture in her leg when the dais on which she was present collapsed during the inauguration of a shopping mall at Thorrur in Mahabubabad district on October 3. Revanth wished Jhansi Reddy and wished for her speedy recovery and to work for the development of the Palakurthi constituency.

Palakurthi MLA and Jhansi Reddy’s daughter-in-law Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy felicitated CM Revanth, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Advisor to the CM (Public Affairs) Vem Narender Reddy, and Hyderabad DCC chief Rohin Reddy on the occasion.