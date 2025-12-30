Delhi to host 3-day cultural, literary fest from Jan 2

New Delhi: The Delhi government will organise a three-day cultural and literary festival in the city from January 2 to 4, bringing together prominent writers, thinkers and artists from across the country, Delhi’s Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on Monday. Addressing a press conference, Mishra said several well-known personalities, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, RSS leaders Sunil Ambrekar and Manmohan Vaidya, and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts member Secretary Sachchidanand Joshi, are among the over 100 speakers expected to participate in the event.

He added that the chief minister of Uttarakhand and the home minister of Chhattisgarh will also attend the festival.

Mishra said it is being organised jointly by the Delhi government’s Department of Art and Culture and Suruchi Prakashan and is billed as the “country’s largest event dedicated to literature and culture”.

It will be held at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

During the three-day event, more than 40 books will be released, while six major cultural programmes and two large poetry sessions will be organised, Mishra said, adding that students from over 40 universities in Delhi and the National Capital Region are expected to participate.

The minister further said visitors attending the festival will also get an opportunity to have a special virtual viewing of parts of the Somnath Jyotirlinga during the event.