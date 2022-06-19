CMO behind violence at Sec'bad station: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Karimnagar MP and State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that, the violence and damage witnessed on Friday at the Secunderabad railway station was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Telangana CM KCR office to malign the Central government, Sanjay alleged while addressing the party workers in Karimnagar on Saturday.

He said the attack on Secunderabad railway station was pre-planned one.

In fact, the aspirants for army jobs who had misconception about Agnipath scheme, wanted to demonstrate peacefully at the railway station to register their protest.

He said that some people pelted stones at the police and indulged in a large-scale destruction. They demolished the compound wall of the railway station and carried petrol bottles and stones into the premises. He questioned that how is that even possible for this kind of destruction.