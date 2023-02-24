CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal reviews IDOC works

KARIMNAGAR: Secretary for Chief Minister Smita Sabharwal reviewed the progress of IDOC works by inspecting the sites and conducting a review meeting in Karimngar on Tuesday.

Sabharwal visited the city to inspect the ongoing construction works of IDOC, cable bridge and Manair riverfront on the outskirts of Karimnagar town and expressed satisfaction over the progress of the works.

On this occasion, she assured of sanctioning additional funds, if required to develop the IDOC on par with any corporate office. She directed the officials to speed up the construction of the Integrated District Office Complex (IDOC) despite being in the Collectorate complex, which is to be inaugurated by CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, in Karimngar Town, tentatively in August.

BC welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, ZP CEO Ch Priyanka, SUDA chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, assistant collector Lenin Vatsal Toppo and others were also present.