Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

CMO Special Secretary Bhupal Reddy inspects 6-lane road on Yadadri

CMO Special Secretary Bhupal Reddy
x

CMO Special Secretary Bhupal Reddy

Highlights

CMO Special Secretary Bhupal Reddy has inspected the revival works of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Sunday.

Yadadri: CMO Special Secretary Bhupal Reddy has inspected the revival works of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Sunday. He inspected 6-lane roads being constructed down the hill, Giri Pradakshina road and Pushkarini works. He also inspected the works of the main temple, laddu sales counters, queue complex, queue lines and lift work on the hill and gave several instructions to the YTDA officials.

Bhupal Reddy told the officials to carry out the work within the time frame by maintaining standards and quality. He was accompanied by Collector Anita Ramachandran, YTDA vice-chairman Kishan Rao, ENC Ganapathy Reddy, Sthapathi Anand Sai, Venkateshwar Reddy and Temple EO Geeta Reddy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X