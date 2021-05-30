CMO Special Secretary Bhupal Reddy inspects 6-lane road on Yadadri

Yadadri: CMO Special Secretary Bhupal Reddy has inspected the revival works of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Sunday. He inspected 6-lane roads being constructed down the hill, Giri Pradakshina road and Pushkarini works. He also inspected the works of the main temple, laddu sales counters, queue complex, queue lines and lift work on the hill and gave several instructions to the YTDA officials.

Bhupal Reddy told the officials to carry out the work within the time frame by maintaining standards and quality. He was accompanied by Collector Anita Ramachandran, YTDA vice-chairman Kishan Rao, ENC Ganapathy Reddy, Sthapathi Anand Sai, Venkateshwar Reddy and Temple EO Geeta Reddy.