CMO Vs Raj Bahavn row put brakes for Patnam’s oath taking ceremony as Minister

Hyderabad : The rift between the State government and Raj Bhavan has escalated in some or the other issue. Even though there is an announcement from the government that there will be an oath taking ceremony as government decided to expand the cabinet on Wednesday, Raj Bhavan sources claim that there will be no oath taking ceremony. In the absence of any information from the Governor's office, there was tension over the expansion of the cabinet.



Patnam Mahender Reddy, who is a senior leader in the same constituency, was given security for the future. It was decided to take Patnam into the current cabinet. It is in this context that there is news that the oath taking ceremony will be held on Wednesday (August 23) at 11.30 am. Patnam Mahender Reddy was to take oath today. However, there was no such atmosphere at Raj Bhavan.



It seems that this situation may continue tomorrow or even later. If information is received from the governor's office, the officials will make arrangements accordingly. Raj Bhavan has already received information from the Chief Minister's office that Patnam Mahender Reddy will be included in the cabinet.



However, it is said that the date and time for this program could not be fixed due to the unavailability of the Governor. As per the earlier plan, even though the swearing-in was supposed to take place today, there was no noise in the Governor's office and this matter became a topic of discussion.

It is reported that the swearing-in of the ministers has been postponed as Tamilisai is suffering from severe toothache. It seems that the Governor has gone to the hospital for a dental check-up. It seems that the swearing-in is going to take place on Thursday or Friday.

It is known that the dispute between the Telangana government and the Governor's office has been going on for some time now. The dispute between the Telangana government, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, was intensified over the approval of several bills which has settled down. In this order, in the matter of Patnam Mahender Reddy's oath, CMO and Governor Bhavan's dispute has been discussed once again.