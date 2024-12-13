Live
CMRF Cheques Distributed to Beneficiaries in Rajoli Mandal by MLC Challa Venkatarami Reddy and MLA Vijaya Kumar
Gadwal: Today, in a significant initiative to provide financial assistance through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CM RF), MLC Challa Venkatarami Reddy and Alampur MLA Vijaya Kumar distributed cheques to beneficiaries in Rajoli Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal District.
Beneficiaries and Assistance Details:
Ramachandra Reddy received a cheque worth ₹55,500.
Sundar Raju. R was handed a cheque for ₹16,500.
Shantamma received financial assistance of ₹27,000.
Maulabi was provided a cheque of ₹36,000.
Thimmareddy was given ₹39,000 under the CMRF scheme.
The event witnessed the participation of local leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party and other dignitaries. This distribution is part of the ongoing efforts by the government to support individuals in need of financial aid for medical and other critical expenses.