CM's convoy keeps motorists waiting for hours

Nalgonda: CM KCR's road tour to Munugodu from Hyderabad turned a patience test for the commuters as they had to wait till the roads were cleared.

Traffic restrictions imposed on NH-65 in the wake of CM KCR's huge convoy rally (with 2,000 cars). Vehicles heading towards Hyderabad were diverted at Chityal and were instructed to go to Hyderabad via Ramannapet, Valigonda and Bhongir.

It took 2 hours for CM KCR to cross the Choutuppal to Narayanpur road by bus and commuters heading towards Hyderabad were forced to go via Bhongir for these two hours.

Police were deputed on Chityal-Bhongir Road to regulate the traffic in view of restrictions on NH-65 and prevented commuters to enter the highway from Ramannapet and Nagaram of Valigonda mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Meanwhile, residents of various villages located between the National Highway from Chityal to Koyyalagudem in the district limits were forced to wait at Chityal till the vehicles were allowed on the highway, traffic jam upto two kilometers at Chityal between 1 pm and 3 pm.

Large number of people stood on either sides of the road to greet the CM KCR while he was passing through their villages to Munugodu.

People heaved the sigh of relief on CM KCR return journey from Munugodu to Hyderabad by helicopter.

Opposition party leaders criticised police restrictions on highway during CM KCR passing the road to Munugodu and described it as misusing the power against the interest of people who made him CM of the State.