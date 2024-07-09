CM's district tours to feel people's pulse

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to embark on district tours starting from Mahbubnagar where the party suffered during the recent Lok Sabha elections from Tuesday.

This tour of districts, according to party sources, is aimed at addressing the growing political differences between the flag bearers of the Congress party and those who recently migrated from BRS, and to get feedback about six months of his government’s performance.

Revanth is keen to sort out political differences in the districts particularly between MLAs, MPs and MLCs and usher in coordination between the Congress rank and file and those who recently joined the party.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has asked officials to give district-wise status reports regarding the implementation of various ongoing welfare schemes and projects mentioning the reasons for delay in completing various works which were launched during the BRS regime. Official sources said that the CM has been reviewing the profile of each district to understand to what extent they have been developed and where and why there has been delay in implementing developmental activities during the last ten years.

He will also hold review meetings with the district authorities. Issues like improvement of civic amenities and strengthening of the local administration will be discussed. Strengthening of local administration is necessary if the government sponsored schemes have to reach the real beneficiaries.



Officials said that during his first tour, the CM would attend day-long meetings and programmes organised by the local administration in Mahbubnagar district. He will also visit with a meeting of noted leaders in the district followed by inauguration of Women Shakti Canteens, hold meetings with Congress party leaders and interact with people.