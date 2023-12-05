CM’s new convoy in place ahead of oath taking ceremony

Hyderabad: Congress is going to form government in the state for the first time after ten years of formation of Telangana by winning 64 seats and getting a clear majority. On the other hand, GAD is making arrangements for the new CM. A new convoy has been formed as part of this. Six vehicles are in place as convoy for CM. These vehicles are white in color. Arrangements were made to go in this convoy immediately after the CM took oath.

On the other hand, there is still confusion over who will be the CM. Although there was a large scale campaign that Revanth Reddy would take over as CM, no announcement was made in that direction. The party high command summoned Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to Delhi on Monday night to discuss this. An official announcement is likely to be made on Tuesday on the names of the CM, Deputy CMs and Ministers.



















