Cognizant’s digital gifts to government schools in Telangana

Malkajgiri: Cognizant, in partnership with Nirmaan Organization,on Sunday donated 500 tablets and 50 internet-enabled laptops to government schools in Telangana as part of the 'Digital Inclusion' initiative of Cognizant Outreach, the company'semployee-led volunteering programme.

The devices were presented to the schools at a function held at Zilla Parishad Boys High School, Malkajgiri. The event was attended by Sailaja Josyula, vice-president and head of Hyderabad operations at Cognizant, Mayur Patnala, CEO, Nirmaan Organization, I Vijaya Kumari, District Educational Officer, MedchalMalkajgiri district, and MVeeresham, Headmaster, Zilla Parishad Boys High School, Malkajgiri.

This initiative will benefit over 500 students of classes 9 and 10 and over 50 teachers of government schools in the region. Cognizant has contributed over INR 1 crore towards procuring these devices.

Once the students receive the devices, Outreach and Nirmaan volunteers will conduct programs to train the students on using the equipment effectively and will also monitor usage to ensure positive educational outcomes.

Volunteers will also conduct training sessions for faculty members to empower them with digital skills and techniques to enhance student engagement and learning outcomes.

Sailaja Josyula said, "Lockdowns and social distancing restrictions have made it hard for schools that serve underprivileged communities and students to continue their classes.

This donation is our effort to enable these schools to continue imparting education. As an organization that believes in the power of education to enable social progress and transformation, we will continue to serve the cause of digital inclusion in education."

"Nirmaan Organization has been working to ensure that children's education does not stop during the pandemic," said Mayur Pantala.He said they developed the 'Digital Schools Program' to strengthen digital infrastructure in schools and create teacher training programs to equip faculty members with the knowledge to harness digital technologies.