Cold storage facility for Nizamabad district

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy informed that cold storage godown was sanctioned to Nizamabad district under the Mission for Integrated Development Horticulture Scheme.



He held a review meeting with district committee on District Horticulture and Sericulture Industry Action Plan 20 20-21 at his chamber here on Monday.

The Collector said the cold storage godown would be built at a cost of Rs 4 crore with a storage capacity of five lakh metric tonnes. Interested farmers should apply for availing the storage facility, he added.

The government gave permission to cultivate orchards in an area of 79 hectares per year. The Collector said a subsidy of Rs 18 .66 lakh would be sanctioned for the investment of the orchard farmers. He announced the district farmers were given the opportunity to own coriander in 20 hectares.

Additional Collector Chandrasekhar Udyan, Sericulture Industries Department Officer Nursing Das, DRDO Srinivasa Rao, District Agriculture Officer Govind, SC Corporation Rajeshwari and others participated in the review meeting.