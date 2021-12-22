Cold wave intensifies in Telangana

Due to the increase in cold wave, the temperatures across the state dipped four degrees below the normal range. Also, the cold wave is said to have intesified with the flow of winds from Northeast region. According to the weathermen, the temperature continue to record below the normal range until December 27.



Meanwhile, Ginnedari in Asifabad district continue to record the minimum temperature of 4.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday morning followed by 5.8 degree Celsius in Sonala, 5.9 in Bela and Arli (T), 6 in Sirpur (U), 6.1 in Bazar Hatnoora, Ravindranagar and Wankidi, 6.5 in Muttaram Mahadevapur.



Due to the haze in the morning hours, the motorists are facing troubles in travelling.



An yellow-alert has been issued by IMD to the districts like Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy and Sangareddy. Districts that recorded single-digit night temperatures include Adilabad, Mancherial, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy and Jagtial.

