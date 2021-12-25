Cold wave predicted in Hyderabad from Dec 27: IMD

Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in Telangana from December 27. The state may see dip in temperature for three days from December 27, said IMD director Naga Ratna.

Districts like Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial may witness chilly weather conditions and other places are likely to witness temperature 2-3 degree Celsius below the normal range. The IMD cautioned public to be on alert in the view of decrease in the temperature.

On the other hand, the state has seen a rise in temperature in the past two days due to the decrease in the flow of winds from Northeast direction. Parts of Hyderabad, including Secunderabad, Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, Amberpet and Kukatpally on Friday witnessed the night temperature hovering between 18 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius.

Across the state, the lowest minimum temperature of 8.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Adilabad. Other districts where the night temperature dipped below 10 degree Celsius were Rangareddy, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Sangareddy and Nirmal.