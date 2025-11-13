Cold waves hits AP, Telangana as temperatures drop

The intensity of cold weather has escalated significantly across the Telugu states, with minimum temperatures dropping in various areas, leaving residents shivering. Notably, elevated temperatures have been observed in the agency regions of Andhra Pradesh, while many locations in Telangana are experiencing single-digit temperatures.

In the Alluri district's Araku Valley, temperatures have sharply declined, with a minimum of 8 degrees recorded at 6 am on Thursday, along with 10 degrees in Lambasinghi and 12.2 degrees in Chintapalli. Motorists are struggling with fog and mist in several areas, complicating travel conditions.

In Telangana, cold winds are sweeping through many regions, particularly impacting northern districts. Lingapur in Komurambhim-Asifabad district recorded a low of 6.8 degrees, while Sirpur noted 7.1 degrees and Tiryani registered 8.2 degrees. In Hyderabad, temperatures also remain low, with Serilingampalli HCU at 11.8 degrees, Ibrahimpatnam at 11.5 degrees, Rajendranagar at 12.9 degrees, and Maredupalli at 13.6 degrees Celsius.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecasted ongoing fog and cold winds in the mornings, warning that temperatures are expected to drop further as night falls.