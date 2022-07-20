Collector asks officials to hold survey on flood-hit victims

Bhadrachalam: The Khammam district Collector VP Gautham on Wednesday asked the officials to conduct the survey of the flood-affected victims in the district. He spoke with the officials at the Burgamphad office.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked the survey teams to hold door-to-door survey and collect information from the victims. He stressed on them to collect the information on number of members in the family, their financial situation, how much loss they have suffered, Aadhaar card, Ration card, bank account details.

He suggested the team not to miss any victims and in a transparent manner. He said that the officials can also collect the information from the victims taking shelter in relief centres and later add it in the final report. He suggested the officials to behave politely and politely with the victims. He directed the tahsdildars and MPDOs to hold the surveys without failing to leave anyone. He instructed the officials to submit the survey as early as possible. He informed that every arrangements are made to help the victims of Burgamphad and Sarapaka village. He said that nine teams are formed for 9 flood-affected colonies in Burghampad and 6 teams for 6 colonies to hold surveys. He informed that all facilities were made for the victims in the shelters. He said that information from the victims were collected.