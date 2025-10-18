Collector assures smooth and planned procurement of paddy





District Collector Badavat Santosh has directed that the paddy procurement process for the Kharif 2025–26 season should be conducted in a fully planned and transparent manner, ensuring that farmers will not face no difficulties and receive timely payments.

He stressed that all necessary facilities should be provided at the procurement centers across the district.

The Collector inaugurated a preparatory training programme for the Kharif paddy procurement at a private function hall on Friday. The programme was attended by farmers, millers, farmer association leaders, harvester owners, transport operators, METM and IKP center operators, members of the Primary Agricultural Marketing Committee, agricultural officers, cooperative officials, legal metrology, transport department staff, and market secretaries.

Speaking at the event, Collector Badavat Santosh emphasised that farmers’ efforts should not go in vain. Payments for the paddy sold by farmers must be credited to their accounts within 48 to 72 hours at the maximum support price.

He instructed millers and officials to work in coordination to avoid any delays that could cause losses to farmers. The Collector warned that strict action would be taken against millers or officials creating obstacles or irregularities in the procurement process. He added that the government’s goal is farmers’ welfare and justice, and any violation would not be tolerated.

Necessary facilities such as drinking water, electricity, moisture measurement devices, grass removal machines, temporary sheds, and rain covers to prevent paddy damage must be available at every procurement center. Collector Santosh instructed officials to take preventive measures to protect paddy from rain and ensure proper storage.

A special Control Room will be set up at the Collectorate to monitor in real-time the performance of procurement centers, payment status, and paddy transportation across all mandals.

Any negligence or complaints will be investigated immediately, and strict action will be taken.

Collector Santosh highlighted that every grain represents farmers’ hard work, and it is the administration’s responsibility to procure it respectfully and pay

fair prices.